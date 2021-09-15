Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

VHT traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.21. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,255. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

