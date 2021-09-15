Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,899. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

