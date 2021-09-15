Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 483 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,824. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

