Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 734 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

