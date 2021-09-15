Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

