Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,221. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

