Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 388.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 957,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,250,000 after buying an additional 227,271 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

