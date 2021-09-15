Aviva PLC Has $15.47 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,738,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in General Motors by 63.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

