Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAHPF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

