NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,979. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

