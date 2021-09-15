PiplCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,739.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $581,735.34 and approximately $1,739.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00150379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00802076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047110 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.