RigoBlock (GRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,033.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $6,033.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

