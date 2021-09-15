9,500 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUOT remained flat at $$6.21 on Wednesday. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $237,266. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

