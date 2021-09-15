Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $102.12 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 4.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $102,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

