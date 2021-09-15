The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 17,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

