Wealthquest Corp Invests $203,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 57.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.07. 3,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.51 and a 200-day moving average of $395.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

