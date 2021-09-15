Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 423,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,723. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

