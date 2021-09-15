TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,016 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $174.91. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,559. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

