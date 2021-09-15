Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

