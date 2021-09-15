Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BND traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. 41,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

