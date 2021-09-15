Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 45,444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.