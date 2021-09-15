Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

CODA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

