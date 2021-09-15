Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.
Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
