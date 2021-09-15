Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.82. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 11,714 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $778.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 558,910 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

