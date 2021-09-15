Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

