Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.08

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 9346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,650. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

