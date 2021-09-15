Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,140,006 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $39.26.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

