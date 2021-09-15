Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.04

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 2215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
