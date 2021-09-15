Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.04

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 2215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

