Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Down 3.7%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.23. 3,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,506,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

