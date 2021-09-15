GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,274. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.21.
GrowLife Company Profile
