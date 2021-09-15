GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,274. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.21.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

