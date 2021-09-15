Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Grows By 519.2%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 519.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 121,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

