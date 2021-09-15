Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $101.78

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.78, but opened at $99.61. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 43,432 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

