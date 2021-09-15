$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.95. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

