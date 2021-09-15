Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.05. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 5,203 shares.

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

