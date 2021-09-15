Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zuora stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,475. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

