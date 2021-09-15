MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

