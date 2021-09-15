Rock Creek Group LP Sells 161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

