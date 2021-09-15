Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.