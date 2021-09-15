Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

