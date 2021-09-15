SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 476,571 shares.The stock last traded at $121.07 and had previously closed at $120.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

