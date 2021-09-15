PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Up 9%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.07. 58,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 281,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.