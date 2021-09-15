NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.82.

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 218,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

