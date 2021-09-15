AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE NIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,610. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

