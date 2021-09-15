SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,974,301 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $163,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

