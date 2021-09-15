Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JEQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,718. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

