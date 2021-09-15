The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $126.41 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $126.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

