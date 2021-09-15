Cardano Market Cap Reaches $81.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $81.19 billion and $3.92 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00560150 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018752 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

