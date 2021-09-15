Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.