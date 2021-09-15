Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.