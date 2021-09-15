Bintex Futures Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,874.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $115,944.12 and approximately $57,874.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

