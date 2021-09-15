Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $1.26

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $197.68 million and $4.07 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.