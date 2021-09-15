PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

