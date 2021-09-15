PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

